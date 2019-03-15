Obituary: Donald D. Woolsey, 94

Donald D. Woolsey, 94, of Bristol, widower of the late Lurli (Gumprecht) Woolsey, died on Tuesday (March 12, 2019) at Bristol Hospital. Donald was born in Waterbury on August 25, 1924 and was a son of the late Richmond and Ella (Downs) Woolsey. Raised in Waterbury before moving to Bristol, he was World War II veteran serving as an MP in the United States Army. He served in Europe where he received a Bronze Star medal for meritorious service. He worked for the railroad before going to work for Southern New England Telephone for 33 years retiring in 1984. He enjoyed trips to Cape Cod. Donald is survived by a daughter: Linda Boucher and husband Terry of Bristol; grandchildren: Kimberly Landeen, Jason and Lisa Latko, T.J. Boucher, Leah Boucher and her fiancé Matthew Neault; great grandchildren: Emily Gonzalez and her wife Sonia, Alison Landeen, Diana Latko, Ian Latko, and Cole Latko; and great-great grandchildren: Kaylie, Cameron and Elliott. A memorial service with military honors will be held on Monday (March 18, 2019) at Barnes Memorial Chapel, 49 Pound Street, Bristol. The family will greet friends between 12:30 and 1 PM with a service commencing at 1 PM. Burial will be private in West Cemetery. Funk Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit Donald’s memorial page at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

