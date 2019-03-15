Obituary: Helen I. (Murray) Greene, 89

Helen I. (Murray) Greene, 89, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at Bristol Hospital on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Helen was born on April 20, 1929 in London, England to the late Andrew and Matilda Murray. Helen was born and raised in London during WWII. She later moved to Brooklyn, NY after having her three daughters. While in NY, she gave birth to her son Mark. Helen moved to Bristol and enjoyed over 20 years of service as a ward secretary at the Bristol Hospital until she retired. Helen enjoyed taking long walks, going to the East Side Restaurant with her friends and family as well as Mohegan Sun, but most of all, spending time with her loving family. Helen always had a cup of tea everyday, her favorite movie was The Sound of Music and her favorite quote to say was, “I’m as old as my tongue, and a little bit older than my teeth.” Helen is survived by her son: Mark Anthony Greene of Bristol; her three daughters: Janette Greene of Waterbury, Sharon Esau and her husband Jay of New Jersey, Pamela Greene of Bloomfield, Helen was predeceased by her grandson Derrick James Greene. Helen, is survived by seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Helen’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

