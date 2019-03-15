Obituary: Marie P. (Pelletier) Palaia, 87

Marie P. (Pelletier) Palaia, 87, of Bristol, beloved wife of Franklin Palaia, died on Monday (March 11, 2019) at Sheriden Woods. Marie was born on August 29, 1931 in Frenchville, Maine and was one of sixteen children of the late Telesphore and Maria (Daigle) Pelletier.

Marie was a parishioner at St. Gregory Church, Bristol. She was a stay at home mom for sixteen years and later retiring from AT&T in 1993. Marie was known for keeping a spotless house and enjoyed traveling with her husband, needlepoint, crocheting, ceramics, watching the Red Sox and UCONN Women’s basketball games and reading. Above all else, she loved spending time with her grandchildren who were her pride and joy.

In addition to husband, Marie is survived by her son: Gregory Palaia and his wife Melissa of Bristol; her daughter: Frances “Fran” Marie Raboin of Bristol; her two brothers: Paul Pelletier of Wolcott, Lucien Pelletier of Waterbury; her four sisters: Evelyn Lafreniere of Cheshire, Theresa Solomita of Waterbury, Nilda Martin of Canada, Madeline Pelletier of Waterbury; six grandchildren: Michelle, Justin, Kendra, Dominic, Gino, Mia; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Marie is predeceased by her six sisters and three brothers.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Sheriden Woods for providing Marie with loving care.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (March 15, 2019) at 9:30 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol to St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby Street, Bristol for a 10:30 AM mass of Christian burial. Burial will follow in the Holy Family Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Thursday (March 14, 2019) between 5 and 8 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.

