Vendors cater to ‘time travelers’ at Brass Ring

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

Besides guests dressed in goggles and Victoriana; besides tea time; and besides polite 19th century dancing, the Brass Ring Academy and Cabaret welcomed a variety of vendors to entice visitors to the New England Carousel Museum on Saturday.

For the day, there were all manners of things Steampunk-related filling the museum next to carousel horses, Greek artifacts, and historic fire equipment.

Steve Salisbury of Big Bear Trading Co. was among the vendors on hand for the event. And in the spirit of the event, he engaged in commerce in his adopted Steampunk personality. And he even kept within character as he was interviewed.

“We cater to time travelers, adventurers, and explorers,” said Salisbury. “We will outfit your needs for wherever and whenever you’re traveling to.”

“We have everything from the Viking period to the 19th century,” said Salisbury, acknowledging his Steampunk wares. “We have coins from the 17th century to the 19th century depending on when you want to travel.”

Breaking from his character, Salisbury said, “I’ve been a reenactor for 43 years. I started during the bicentennial (1976).” Steampunk, he said, offers the opportunity to reenact periods from several different centuries at the same time.

“One of the nice things about steampunk is if you ask 100 different Steampunks ‘What does Steampunk mean to you?’ you might get 100 different answers,” said Salisbury. “Each one is correct because we are reenacting a time period that never existed. So you can’t do it wrong.”

David Rosenberg of Another Bright Idea sat at a table surrounded by creations made out of brass and copper. “I had a lot of stuff in my basement that was too good to throw out. I just had to do something with it.”

That something was creating clocks, business card holders, flash drives, and more importantly lamps. “Everyone needs to have them in their home,” said Rosenberg.

“I always liked the aesthetic, the look of (Steampunk),” said Rosenberg about why he could be found surrounded by aficionados of the pop subculture. “I’m happy when I see it so it would just follow suit that I’d make it myself.”

However, Rosenberg said the Brass Ring Academy was the first time he had ever vended at a Steampunk-specific event. Typically, he said he will ve

nd at craft fairs, museums, and galleries.

“I just like to put my work out there for people to appreciate and enjoy,” said Rosenberg.

Mary Queen Alford of Ad Astra Art brought along her custom-made jewelry crafted out of found metal bits and pieces. “It’s a very specialized style.”

Alford said she finds the assorted upcycled pieces used for her jewelry at street fairs and estate sales. “You’d be surprised (where I can find these items).”

