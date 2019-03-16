New fees for use of Bristol parks

The Board of Park Commissioners changed some fees.

The Parks and Recreation Department will institute new regulations for the banners being placed on the Memorial Boulevard. The requests will be for Bristol events only. The fee to display a banner for a nonprofit event will be $50 and for-profit events will be $100. Banners will only be displayed for two weeks.

Residents and organizations will now be able to complete a facility use request form online at www.bristolrec.com. The for profit fee structure is $25 per practice (two hours) and $100 per game (four hours).

The Parks and Recreation Department has expedited the process for requesting outdoor pavilion. Residents will now be able to request a reservation online at www.bristolrec.com. After review rentals are $25 for four hours for Bristol residents. For Bristol nonprofit agencies, the fee is $50 for four hours and for Bristol for profit events, the fee is $100 for four hours. Reservation requests are currently available online and will be on a first come first serve basis.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (860)584-6160.