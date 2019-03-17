Obituary: Constance S. Bisson, 91

Constance S. Bisson, 91, of Bristol passed peacefully on Tuesday morning, March 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Bisson who passed in 2001.

Constance was born in Lewiston, ME on March 26, 1927 the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Goulet) Blais. During her lifetime, she had worked at various part time jobs including the VNA. She enjoyed her flower and rock garden and spending time with her friends at the Senior Center in Bristol. She was a member of St. Matthew Church and the AARP. Constance was primarily focused on and completely in love with her family.

She leaves her sons, Laurier, Richard and Bertrand (Paula) Bisson, daughter Janice Carr; sisters Sister Patricia Blais, Sally Lambert and Sister Priscille Blais; grandchildren Wendy Krings, Kelly Mather, Cheri Piskorski, Jennifer Nori, Phoebe and Tricia Carr; 9 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson and several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her sister Paulette Barrieau, and brothers Norman and Bertrand Blais.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Ingraham Manor for their care of Constance and they also wish to thank St. Matthew Church, especially Ellie Thomson, Eucharistic Minister for her frequent visits to her. They also wish to thank Assisted Living Services of Meriden and Bristol Hospice of Bristol Hospital.

Constance’s funeral will leave at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 from O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol and will proceed to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Committal services and interment will be held privately at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Friends and loved ones are invited to calling hours on Sunday between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. at the funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489 (www.alz.org). To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Constance’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.