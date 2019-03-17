Obituary: Shore Darragjati, 86

Shore Darragjati, 86, of Bristol passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Bristol Hospital. She was born on August 1, 1932 in Albania, a daughter of the late Kole and Age (Mandi) Jakaj.

Shore was the loving wife of Luigj Darragjati for 65 years. She enjoyed gardening and being around her farm animals. She was a hard worker, supporting, and loved spending time with family.

Besides her husband, Shore is survived by her sons Alfred Darragjati and his wife Veronika of Bristol, Salvator Darragjati and his wife Anila of Bristol; daughter Gjyljana Corri and her husband Hile of FL; grandchildren David, Luigi, Elizabeth, and Katherine Darragjati all of Bristol, Majlinda Shllaku and her husband Leonard of FL, Rafaela and Rafaeli Corri of FL; two great-grandchildren; six brothers; one sister and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she is pre-deceased by one sister.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 between 6PM and 8PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, March 7, 2019 directly at St. Anthony Church, 180 Laurel St., Bristol. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

To leave an online message of sympathy or to share a photo, please visit Shore’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.