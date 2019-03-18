Adult CPR class held April 27 to increase awareness

The Bristol Community Emergency Response Team and Bristol Hospital EMS are teaming up to host a free Adult CPR class.

The class is designed to increase awareness within the community, when seconds matter most. This is not a certification level class. It’s an awareness level class. Registration is required. Seating is limited and on a first come/first serve basis. Ages 10 and up are encouraged with parent participation. Class will be held Saturday, April 27, with two waves ‑ one at 9 a.m. and one at 10:30 a.m. Classes will be held at Bristol Hospital.

Call Cassie Jacobs to register at (860) 585-3679.