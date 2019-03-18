Hospital leads delegation to Connecticut Hospital Day at capitol

Bristol Hospital and Health Care Group will be participating in the Connecticut Hospital Association’s annual Connecticut Hospital Day, to be held at the state capitol, on Wednesday, March 27.

The hospital has arranged for transportation, and the bus will leave the front of the Hospital at 9:15 a.m., on Wednesday, March 27, and will return to the hospital at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Hospital officials plan to arrive at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford by 9:45 a.m., and will meet with the legislative delegation who will provide updates on the budget as well as other health issues before the General Assembly

Those hoping to participate should register with Kim Bernier by email, kbernier@bristolhospital.org , by Monday, March 25. Box lunches will be provided.