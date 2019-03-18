Imagine Nation Early Learning School now enrolling

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center’s Early Learning School, located at One Pleasant Street in Bristol, is now enrolling for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The NAEYC-accredited, Reggio Emilia-inspired state licensed Early Learning School offers a School Readiness Preschool Program. Tuition is based on a sliding fee scale, and Care 4 Kids is accepted. The curriculum is enhanced by 12 interactive museum studios that serve as an extension of the classroom, providing intentional teaching opportunities and hands-on learning experiences.

The program is open to residents living in Bristol and beyond.

A family membership to the museum studios is provided upon enrollment in our Early Learning School. Families completing a Fall registration package by June 1 will receive one week of free tuition.

For further information including a tour of the school, call (860) 314-1400 x 100.