Rep. Ziogas surveying constituents on-line

State Representative Chris Ziogas (D-79) recently issued a survey, in which he hopes to gain the opinions of the Bristol residents he represents in the 79 district.

On the survey website, Ziogas writes, “Our state faces many tough choices in the year ahead. That’s why I want to find out about the most pressing issues facing our area. Here are some of the bills that are proposed right now. Where do you stand?”

The seven questions touch upon many of the bills that have been introduced during the current legislative session. Survey respondents are asked to answer questions by rating statements from one, meaning you dislike the statement, to five, meaning you like the statement.

The survey covers legalization of recreational marijuana; the extension of hours for poling location; if students should be educated on a variety of avenues of employment; the minimum wage; sports betting; expansion of job creation programs; and tolls.

The survey can be found at housedems.ct.gov/Ziogas , and then click on the “Take the Survey” tab on the right side of the screen.