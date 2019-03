The Monday, March 25 Republican Town Committee meeting will become a shortened special meeting only addressing State Central Delegate Selection and pressing business. The meeting will still be at the Board of Education, but will start at 6:30 p.m. The local Republicans urged attendance at the toll forum hosted by state Senator Henri Martin (R-Bristol) at Bristol Central High School at 7 p.m. immediately following the RTC Meeting.

