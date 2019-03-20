Boys Basketball: Tough season’s end for Bristol Central boys

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

NEW MILFORD – It’s always tough when a scholastic sports season ends abruptly.

And that’s what happened to the Bristol Central boys basketball team after its first round overtime exit in its CIAC Division III Tournament against No. 10 New Milford on Tuesday, March 5.

The Rams were just a hoop or two away from advancing to the second round of competition but the Green Wave snuck out the victory and the Rams’ playoff jaunt was quickly over.

That loss ended the scholastic campaigns for seniors Royan Buchanan, Nate Rosa, and captain Ryan Rodriguez.

Rodriguez (6.6 points-per-game) was a major part of the squad’s schemes – bringing invaluable smarts, leadership, and athleticism to the fold – while Buchanan and Rosa saw their minutes fluctuate but still contributed greatly.

A strong freshmen class was pushing those upperclassmen all season long and, to the credit to those seniors, the group stayed poised, focused, and produced when called upon.

That senior class helped the youngsters in practice and in the end that experience edge was good enough for Central to qualify for the state tournament, have an outside chance at the CCC South Patriot Division championship, and gave No. 10 New Milford a real run for the money in its first round state tournament game.

“Riding it out is not always easy when you have talented freshman that are playing more than you,” said Central coach Tim Barrette of his seniors. “They did a great job being leaders this year.”

The Rams ended the campaign at 8-13 and off to such a slow start (0-4), the finish was a very good one.

Getting those freshmen and underclassmen experience was the ultimate goal of the season and the big bonus was having eight wins in the bank after the completion of 20 games.

Any postseason experience for that young crew will pay benefits down the road and that freshmen class could be really good if it stays together and listens to that veteran coaching staff.

“I think we’re ahead of schedule,” said Barrette. “Before the year, I don’t know if we’d get to the state tournament. But I’ll tell you what, I can’t wait to use this experience for these young kids.”

Of course, Donovan Clingan (22.1 points-per-game) is the headliner for that freshmen group. The big man has all the tools a center should possess and he’ll be a cornerstone of the program for years to come.

And there’s talent everywhere around the Central program.

Damion Glasper, who hit the game-tying shot at New Milford to force overtime, and Victor Rosa, who didn’t hit a ton of points for average this season, excelled in starting assignments, played in 18 games apiece, and in terms of development, all that experience can only help those first-year guards.

And then there’s Carson Rivoira – a 6-foot-2 forward – whose future with the program is as bright as anyone’s on the squad.

There’s also a boatload of other freshmen that saw action and could emerge next season depending on growth and how the summer and fall months pan out.

That group helped the varsity program come very close to state tournament advancement; but the first-round loss, 65-61 in overtime to New Milford, was a good lesson for the youngsters in what it takes to succeed at the next level.

“I told my freshman, if you don’t like this feeling, this is what you have to learn, all summer long, thinking about how you lost that last game,” said Barrette.

But it’s not just the freshmen that will spur this squad on next season.

Junior Austin Brown certainly played a lot this season and the combo guard, who averaged 6.9 points-per-game and canned 19 three-pointers along the way, will be a season better and one of the leaders of the squad.

He’ll also double his assist totals on just alley-oops alone to Clingan on a nightly basis.

Junior Shane Ouellette, who saw action in 19 games – dropping in a team-high 22 three-pointers – will add something to the mix and should expand his role in 2019-20.

Sophomore Sean Wininger will be chucking the ball from the mound over the next six months or so but if he can pick up a basketball every once in a while, his improvement will help the team as well.

He ended up averaging 4.0 points-per-game while draining 11 threes along the way.

Sophomore Michael Lorenzetti, who will also be busy on the diamond, showed promise in 11 varsity games this season at the back-up power forward position.

Other contributions could come from the likes of Malaki Matthews, Calvin, Neal, Nick Ruffino, and Dillon Hudson.

This is a huge summer for the program and any improvement will go a long way towards the 2019-20 scholastic season.

“The future is really bright here at Bristol Central,” said Barrette. “I’ve really excited about the future and work with these kids.”

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Michael Letendre, email him at MLetendre@BristolObserver.com.