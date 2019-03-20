Bristol swimmers finish well at Class LL meet

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

NEW HAVEN – The Bristol boys swimming co-op was in the mix at the recent Class LL championships from Southern Connecticut State University pool in New Haven on Monday, March 11.

Bristol finished a respectable 12th in the Class LL fray with 181 points. In all, 21 teams took to the pool that day which included the Bristol coop – consisting of boys from all three high schools.

Greenwich ran away with the championship behind a 911 point showing while runner-up Ridgefield scored 598.

Fairfield Prep (537 points) took third place, Glastonbury (487.5) earned fourth while Staples (337) rounded out the top five.

The Bristol contingent placed in seven of the 12 events and even had duel finishers in two of those races.

Colton Litwinczyk had the best finish of the day by the locals as he took eighth place in the A-Final of the 100 yard Breaststroke. His time of 1:01.06 earned the Bristol squad 21 points on the afternoon.

In the same event, Gabriek Bartolome placed 14th overall, nabbing a time of 1:01.60 in the B-Final race.

The sophomore duo also took part of the 200-yard individual medley – making up part of the B-Final.

This time around, Bartolome got the best of Litwinczyk.

Bartolome finished in 11th place with a time of 2:00.31 while Litwinczyk earned 14th with a finish of 2:03.94.

In the 500-yard freestyle showdown, Bristol freshman Mikel Palaj was in the mix, part of the B-Final, and he finished in 13th place overall in 4:57.27 – nearly 3.5 seconds better than his preliminary time (5:01.78).

And Palaj also took part of the 200 yard freestyle and, once again in the second heat, he placed 15th with a time of 1:49.08 – scoring 12 team points for Bristol.

The team also took part of three relay events with the grouping of athletes placing 10th in two races and nabbing 15th place in the other.

The 200 yard medley team of Bartolome, Litwinczyk, Palaj, and Ben Stafford finished in 10th place with a time of 1:44.33, while in the 400 freestyle relay, the same crew was back at it again.

It was another 10th place showing as the combination finished in 3:25.91.

And in the B-Final of the 200 meter freestyle relay, Bristol tallied 15th place as the group was anchored by Stafford.

He was joined by freshman Timofei Pechenin, junior Jake Mendocha, and freshman Noah Taylor as the team finished in 1:38.86.

Then on Thursday, March 14, the Bristol co-op was engaged at the 2019 Open Swimming Event from Yale University in New Haven.

The locals came in 44th place overall with 14 total points.

Greenwich won the Open with 600 points; New Canaan (480.5) came in second; while Ridgefield (378.5) placed third.

In the 200 yard medley, Bristol took 24th place (1:45.37), Bartolome earned a 22nd place finish in the 200 yard IM (2:02.88), and Litwinczyk nabbed 18th in the 100 yard breaststroke (1:00.55).

And in the 400 freestyle relay event, the grouping of Bartolome, Taylor, Stafford, and Litwinczyk made a 14th place finish in 3:32.22.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Michael Letendre, email him at MLetendre@BristolObserver.com.