Eastern’s scholar athletes selected

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – This year’s scholar athletes of the year at Bristol Eastern are Paige McLaughlin and Benjamin Wadowski.

Those two seniors exemplify the best of Bristol Eastern’s student body in both the classroom and on the field.

The duo earned multiple varsity letters and are respected leaders of their squads.

McLaughlin lettered in four different sports over the years while taking all AP classes including Chemistry, Human Geography, Biology, Psychology, and United States History.

She’s fifth in her class and tallied an SAT score that would open most doors of several colleges and institutions.

McLaughlin earned “Top 10% Honors” over her first three years at Eastern while winning the Mike Arburr Memorial Scholarship in 2017 – given to a player based off a written essay thanking a former coach.

McLaughlin is a member of the National Honor Society, the Science National Honor Society, the Latin National Honor Society, and the National Junior Classical League Latin Honor Society.

She is a Bristol Sports Hall of Fame Scholar Athlete Inductee and in terms of her accomplishments on the field, McLaughlin has been honored numerous times.

She competed on the Bristol Eastern volleyball squad for three seasons, earning All-Conference during her sophomore year in 2016.

And as a senior, McLaughlin ran cross country for the Lancers over the fall scholastic campaign.

She’s played girls basketball for four years and is getting ready for a fourth and final season of softball.

As a Central Connecticut Conference, Southern division All-Conference softball selection as a junior, McLaughlin was selected to play in the Junior Select Game by the Connecticut High School Coaches Association.

She was named captain for her senior year by head coach Scott Redman.

Wadowski has also balanced success as a well-rounded high school student athlete.

He’s a member of the Science National Honor and National Junior Classical League Latin Honor Societies.

This year, Wadowski is the Secretary of the National Honor Society Secretary.

Wadowski was the Band Section leader over his sophomore and junior years while named Band Captain this year as a senior.

And in terms of class ranking, Wadowski is in the top 10-percent at Bristol Eastern.

He was the captain of the outdoor track team as a junior and the cross country and indoor track squads as a senior.

In cross country, he was named the Most Valuable Runner over his final two years on the squad – placing first on team over several races.

