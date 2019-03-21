Casino night provides learning opportunity for chambers, NESMSA

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce and the New England Spring and Metal Stamping Association hosted the third casino night and tabletop show Thursday, March 14.

Lynette Nadeau, the first female president of NESMA and the Southington Tooling and Manufacturing Corporation, explained that this networking event, which was held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Bristol, was a great way to bring manufacturers together with the companies that supply many of their products and materials.

NESMA board member and chairman of the event committee, Bob Swanson, said the association wanted to host a spring event in which all members could come together for an opportunity to network, and, to display and discuss the products they offer.

He explained that NESMA is comprised of metal stampers, springmakers, and the companies that supply services and products to those spring makers and metal stampers.

“We want to promote manufacturing, promote manufacturing within the United States, promote manufacturing in New England, and try to get ideas from different associations and collaborate with different associations,” said Swanson.

Nadeau said she hoped all 180 attendees and 33 vendors were able to learn something new, and that they know they are supporting a good organization.

“We’re trying to promote manufacturing in Connecticut. It’s not a dying industry, it’s becoming more and more popular,” said Swanson.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher, email her at TMurchison@BristolObserver.com.