Obituary: Clairma (Nadeau) Gibson, 77

Clairma (Nadeau) Gibson, 77, of Forestville, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She is now reunited with her beloved husband Roger, who predeceased her in 2006.

Born in New Brunswick, Canada on April 19, 1941, she was one of five children to the late Patrick and Leanne (Martin) Nadeau. She and Roger shared 41 years of marriage, and settled in Forestville where they raised their two daughters. Clairma worked for Wasley Products for many years, and was a much loved and devoted Mémère in her retirement years. She enjoyed doing puzzles, word searches and coloring, but her greatest joy was crafting alongside her two granddaughters.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Hackerman and her husband, Mathew of Cheshire and Amy Gibson of Stafford Springs; her granddaughters, Melissa and Emily Hackerman; a brother, Gilles Nadeau and sister, Collette Osterreicher; along with many brothers and sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Doris St. Onge and Patricia Nadeau.

Funeral services in celebration of Clairma’s life will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Committal will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Family and friends may gather on Friday evening, from 6-8 p.m. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com