Obituary: Joseph F. Zembko, 76

Joseph F. Zembko, 76, of Bristol, husband of Carole (Salzillo) Zembko, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Joseph was born on March 4, 1943 in Bristol to the late Jack and Jessie (Chase) Zembko.

Joseph was born and raised in Bristol and was a parishioner at St. Anthony Church, Bristol. He was happily married for almost 50 years to the love of his life, Carole, and worked for the City of Bristol for 38 years. He was passionate about animals and was often referred to by friends as St. Francis. He loved his pet rabbit, Emily, and enjoyed feeding wild birds, squirrels and chipmunks. He was an avid fan of harness racing and owned Standardbred horses throughout the years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol. Entombment will follow at the Holy Family Mausoleum, Bristol. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, will be assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol, CT 06010.

Please visit Joseph’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.