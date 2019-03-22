Bristol Central goes ‘Legally Blonde’

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Bristol Central High School’s Footlights is preparing their spring production, “Legally Blonde, The Musical.”

The show opens on Friday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. at BCHS, 480 Wolcott St., Bristol.

Staff member Lindsey Dipietro, who has been directing at BCHS since 2006, said this was the perfect time to choose this show as the drama group has a “ton of really powerful girls.”

“It’s a really strong, girl-heavy show, and there are some really great featured male roles,” said Dipietro.

Senior Julia Nelson takes the stage as protagonist, Elle Woods, a character who decides to attend Harvard Law School in order to remain close to her boyfriend, Warner (played by sophomore, D’Andre Butler.)

Nelson said when the show was announced during the previous school year, she began practicing and “learned the entire soundtrack.”

“Elle was always kind of one of my dream roles,” said Nelson. “It’s just so exciting because I feel like she’s just one of those characters that I was born to play.”

“Legally Blonde, The Musical” will be Nelson’s seventh production as a member of the BCHS drama club. She began during her freshman year, and said acting has become her passion since then.

“I love being able to be somebody completely different on stage, and just to be able to tell a story through music and through dance,” said Nelson, “and do it with a lot of people that I love now – it’s just a lot of fun.”

Butler, who hadn’t previously seen the 2001 film, said when he first saw the 2007 musical he thought to himself “Wow, this is going to be a really good show.”

He said he was “so insanely shocked,” when he learned he would be playing Warner Huntington III, because the character is typically played by someone “not my kind of color.”

“I was kind of proud because I can show other people who are not my color that they can do any role that they want,” said Butler.

This will be Butler’s first time acting in a Bristol Central drama club production. He said the public should come see the show because “this one is going to be one for the books.”

Dipietro explained that when casting productions for BCHS, she doesn’t base her decisions of seniority, but rather, on talent. Part of why she chose this production was because they had “a ton of girls who could be really powerful as our dance ensemble.”

“Legally Blonde, The Musical” opens on Friday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m. with additional shows at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10.

