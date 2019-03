TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

SafeWise, a professional review and comparison website, announced its list of the 20 safest cities in Connecticut, and Bristol closed out the list as the 20th safest city in the state.

According to its 2019 report on the Nutmeg State, Connecticut “is well below national averages for both violent and property crime.” In Connecticut, there are 2.55 violent crime incidents per 1,000 people, and 19.53 property crime incidents. At the national level, American cities experience an average of 4.49 violent crime incidents and 27.11 property crime incidents per 1,000 people.

To compile the list, SafeWise writers use FBI data that is reported from cities through the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting program. They then identify the median city population in each state, and report only the cities with populations about the median.

The City of Bristol has a population of 60,090, and a median household income of $64,586, said the SafeWise report. The report said Bristol has a violent crime rate of 1.02 per 1,000 people, and a property crime rate of 17.06 per 1,000 people. Ranked at number 20, Bristol dropped two positions from last year.

The report said 85 percent of the cities on the list were had made the list for the second year in a row. Eighty percent of the cities reported 25 or fewer total violent crime incidents.

Ridgefield, with a population of 25,127 and a median household income of $151,399, was ranked as the number one safest city in Connecticut.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher, email her at TMurchison@BristolObserver.com.