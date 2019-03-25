Dental hygiene students to provide free oral care for vets

Tunxis Community College dental hygiene students in the student chapter of the American Association of Public Health Dentistry (AAPHD) have started“Recruit a Smile” an ongoing service project to provide free oral care to Tunxis student veterans.

Tunxis veterans can receive free preventive dental care, cleaning, fluoride and X-rays from Tunxis dental hygiene students, funded through donations and delivered by Tunxis dental hygiene students at the college’s clinic at UConn Health. They are also referred to area dentists who will provide restorative care for free or at a reduced cost.

As part of the project, Tunxis student Amber Humphrey, co-president of the chapter, wrote and submitted a grant proposal to undertake research and received $2,500 from the American Association of Public Health Dentistry. The grant will be used to collect data from the student veterans on their experiences and barriers in accessing dental care, and their level of oral health knowledge and value. Humphrey, who resides in Plainville, will be recognized for her role in the project at the National Oral Health Conference in Memphis in April.

The chapter is accepting donations for its “Recruit a Smile” project. Donations can be made online at www.tunxis.edu/donate by selecting “Recruit a Smile” under dental program donations. Checks can also be made payable to Tunxis Community College Foundation, with AAPHD chapter in the memo, and sent to TCC Foundation, 271 Scott Swamp Rd., Farmington, CT 06032.