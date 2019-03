The Korean War Veterans will be running and cooking a fundraising meat loaf dinner to benefit the Bristol Veterans Council’s Procession Fund, which helps defray the cost of putting on the Memorial Day Procession (paying for flowers, wreaths, transportation). The event is Friday April 26 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 2, Riverside Avenue, Bristol. The cost is $10 and there will be an auction as well.

