Boys Basketball: Bright days lie ahead for Eastern boys

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – With a boatload of talented underclassmen, the Bristol Eastern boys basketball program looks to have a bright future.

However, Bristol Eastern coach Bunty Ray expects a lot out of that core group over the next six to eight months in order to get to that level.

“Are we going to be a year older or a year better (next season)?” said Ray of the group. “That’s going to be a commitment they’re going to make in the offseason. I’m not going to sit here and make any promises. They’re going to have to put in a lot of work physically.”

Those younger players had some strong senior leaders to follow, starting with CCC South All-Conference standout Carter Dziedzic.

He ended his final season by averaging nearly 15 points and six rebounds-per-game and produced a career-high 26 points to go along with six rebounds, and five steals – also a career-high – in the loss against RHAM to open the campaign on December 15.

Dziedzic scored 24 points against Watertown and Hall this year and his 11 rebounds at Platt tied his career-high.

Though he missed several games over the years due to injury, only 31 players in program history have scored more points than Dziedzic did.

Jahcyrus Bynum was a senior transfer who ended the campaign in second place on the squad in points (10.5 points-per-game) and was third in rebounding (4.3).

He was second in assists with 2.9-per-game.

Once Dziedzic was lost due to injury for several games, Bynum led the team in scoring six straight times – dropping 86 points over that stretch for an average of 14.3 points-per-game.

Bynum scored in double-figures in 12 straight games this year and drained a season best five threes in the home loss to Plainville on Jan. 7.

Fellow senior Ben Chiasson led the team in charges and points this year.

He grabbed four rebounds his career-high against Middletown and nabbed three boards two other times.

Chiasson always showed hustle when competing on the basketball court.

Isaac Dubay nearly helped his squad win against Conard on Feb. 15 with career-highs of 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists that included two three-pointers.

He dropped in six three-pointers overall this season and carried a positive steals-to-turnover ratio with 11 steals to just seven turnovers while starting eight games overall for the Lancers.

Junior Bryce Curtin contributed 3.0 points-per-game but rebounding and defense were his strengths.

He carried the second-best average on the squad in rebounds at 5.1 per-game while nabbing over 100 for the season – leading the team.

Curtin paced the team in overall rebounds nine times this year and scooped in a career-high 11 rebounds in the win versus Derby.

He was first on the Lancers in blocked shots with 15.

Matt D’Amato recovered from his football injury against Bristol Central midway through the basketball season and his best game came against Enfield on Jan. 11.

He scored two points, nabbed six rebounds, and dished out two assists in 11 minutes of work and for the second straight season, fellow junior Brendan Gayle finished fourth in scoring (4.3 points) and was fifth in rebounding (3.3) for Eastern.

Gayle started three games and kicked in season-highs of 12 points and six steals at the contest against Bulkeley on Jan. 24 in Hartford from the Babe Allen Fieldhouse.

Jordyn Tate, who dropped nine threes in a JV game against Platt this season, averaged 3.4 points and 1.9 rebounds-per-game over his junior campaign.

Overall, he was tied for third on the squad in three-pointers made with 14 overall.

He hit for 12 points in the win at Watertown to establish his career-high in points.

Tate always hustled and never took a day off, competing in all 20 games for Eastern after just seeing action in just two contests over his sophomore campaign.

And if the program wants to succeed in 2019-20, the sophomores on this team will have to produce.

This group will have to put the work in because the always competitive CCC South division won’t wait for this Eastern squad to get any better.

“This league is tough. It’s demanding,” said Ray. “They [those sophomores] were out there a good portion of the season [and] there were things that we didn’t do well. If they learn from those [mistakes] and they’re able to push that forward, then we’re going to be a good team.”

“If they just come out and they’re the same player…”

Point guard Elijah Parent averaged 7.6 points-per-game, third overall on the squad, and played 500 minutes overall to lead the team.

He also contributed 2.9 assists, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals-per-game while dropping in 27 three-pointers.

Parent led the team in scoring five times while the squad’s leader in assists had nine team-leading assist totals this year.

He missed just two free throws all season for an outstanding 94.4-percent shooting clip and also led the squad in three-point shooting percentage (35.5-percent).

And over that victory against Bristol Central on Feb. 18, Parent dropped in 23 points and five steals – both career-highs.

Trini Otero played in 17 varsity games and averaged 3.4 points and 2.6 rebound-per-game.

He made five starts, kicked in six threes, while hitting 80-percent of his free throws.

Otero canned a season-high eight points versus New Britain.

Dylan Woodsome made 12 starts for the program, averaging 2.3 points and 3.2 rebounds-per-game.

He hit six three-pointers this year while collecting four of more rebounds seven times.

Woodsome should be in the starting line-up over the next couple seasons as his game continues to grow and improve.

Tyler Donohue was a force over the second half of the campaign, averaging 3.1 points on outstanding 57.1-percent shooting from the field.

He can rebound a bit, scooping in 3.6 rebounds-per-game and certainly has a nose for the ball.

Donohue’s nine points in the victory at Bristol Central was his career-high and his game will only get better with a little additional seasoning.

Drew Fries also made contributions throughout the campaign.

His four points and seven rebounds were huge in the win against Berlin on Dec. 17 while stinging Derby for five points and four rebounds over the last game in December – both Eastern victories.

Fries, in 14 contests this season, averaged 9.0 minutes-a-game while nabbing 1.7 rebounds an outing.

He’s another building block for the future.

The bad news is next season, thanks to Eastern winning its final game against Central (57-51), the Lancers will have yet another tough schedule in virtue of the victorious effort over its crosstown rival.

So that core group will have to work extra hard and hope all the cards fall into the right places come 2019-20 if the Lancers want to break its recent state tournament drought.

“You want to always think your future is bright,” said Ray. “But you can’t make predictions on injuries [and the like].”

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Michael Letendre, email him at MLetendre@BristolObserver.com.