Girls Basketball: Big improvement at Bristol Eastern

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – The Bristol Eastern girls basketball team went from seven wins in 2017-18 to an impressive 15 victories this past season, going 15-9 overall.

The program showed tremendous growth as the year continued to unfold as the senior core of the program helped to guide Eastern back into playoff contenders.

“They’ve all improved big time,” said Eastern coach Tony Floyd of his senior group. “Meredith Forman, Paige McLaughlin, Julia Gettings, Maura McGuire, and Amaya Massari have all come a long way.”

McLaughlin earned CCC South, All Conference honors and over the last three seasons, the combo-guard did a little bit of everything for her team.

She ended up seventh on the squad in scoring with 4.3 points-per-game, sixth in rebounding at 3.1 and tied sophomore Cali Doyon for third in assists (1.9).

McLaughlin scored eight points on three separate occasions and reached seven rebounds twice.

She dished out at least four assists on six times and added a five steal effort against Enfield.

Forman recovered from an early season injury and was a major contributor to Eastern’s state tournament run to the Class L quarterfinal round.

She averaged 4.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals-per-game over 18 games.

Against Plainville on Jan. 7, Forman tallied three points, six rebounds and five assists in Eastern’s 59-56 win on the road.

Forman scored a career-high 12 points twice while nabbing nine rebounds in the home victory over Plainville on Feb. 7 as the Lancers won big, 71-47.

She was another leader for the Bristol Eastern girls basketball program, seeing action over four varsity seasons.

Gettings was a spark plug off the bench, averaging 2.4 points and 1.0 rebounds-per-game, and was a pest on defense with 19 steals on the campaign.

McGuire played in 16 games off the pine; while Massari made a late season start for the Lancers.

Eastern’s success also hinged on the play of the junior class that included Jordan Ouellette and Avery Arbuckle to help augment those seniors.

“There was a supporting cast behind [the seniors] this year the juniors,” said Floyd. “Avery Arbuckle and Jordan Ouellette [both contributed].”

Ouellette was another All-Conference performer who has become one of the featured players in the CCC South.

She averaged team-leading totals of 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds-per-game, draining a career-high 24 points three times this season as the point-forward made contributions on several fronts.

Ouellette was second on the team in assists (3.1) and her 82 offensive rebounds led the squad.

She shot a blistering 52.6-percent from the field overall while leading the program in scoring 14 times.

Ouellette also co-led led Eastern in rebounding 11 times, was the team-leader in assists six times, and collected eight double-doubles this year.

Arbuckle was third on the squad in both points (6.0) and rebounds (6.7) per-game and became the sixth man for the Lancers after starting 16 games.

She was easily one of the most improved players on the team and blocked a team-leading 49 shots for an average of two rejections per game.

Arbuckle canned a career-high 13 points against Conard while snaring 13 boards at Berlin – another career best total.

And then the sophomore duo of Sage Scarritt and Doyon helped move the needle of the Bristol Eastern girls basketball program with some truly outstanding play.

“The sophomore group, they’ve really been a surprise for everybody,” said Floyd. “I don’t think they really realize how good they could be.”

Scarritt improved by leaps and bounds from her freshman campaign as her offensive game is beginning to catch up with her already proficient defense abilities.

She ended up fourth on the squad in scoring (5.3) and was second in rebounding with a healthy 7.0 rebounds per-game average.

The second year performer added 37 steals, 27 blocks and put together season-highs of 11 points and 13 rebounds in the overtime loss at Middletown back on Jan. 31.

She started all but one of Eastern’s 24 games this season.

Doyon was an excellent third guard who led the squad with 54 steals as a defense option.

For the season, Doyon averaged 5.3 points, 2.9 points, 1.9 assists, and 3.2 steals-per-game.

Against Naugatuck in state tournament play, she nearly compiled a double-double off the bench with career-highs of 12 points and nine steals.

“They have really stepped up to another level,” said Floyd of his sophomore duo. “They have made us really strong.”

And Ciara Collins, the freshman point guard who carried a ton on her shoulders as a first-year player, had one heck of a hardwood debut for the Lancers.

She carried averages of 12.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.3 steals-per-game over 24 games in her debut campaign.

Collins scored 20 points or more twice and against Middletown on January 15 – an amazing 68-28 win for Eastern over a very good program – she put together one of Eastern’s best individual efforts of the year.

Collins posted season-highs of 23 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists – one assist away from a scholastic triple double.

She also nabbed six steals in a game this year and scored in double-figures in 19 contests.

“Ciara coming in as a freshman really adapted well and adjusted and picked up things quickly,” said Floyd. “I’m very pleased about my freshmen, sophomores and juniors. They’re really the difference in why this team did so well.”

“They really developed in supporting our seniors when we needed them. All of them really adjusted well in what we were trying to do out here.”

