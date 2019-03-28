Obituary: Mary Jane (Uebrick) Wollenberg, 88

Mary Jane (Uebrick) Wollenberg, 88, of Terryville, wife of Ronald N. Wollenberg passed away Monday March 25, 2019. Mary was born in Port Huron, MI on January 5, 1931, daughter of the late Everett and Frances Uebrick. She graduated from Port Huron High School, Port Huron Junior College, and the University of Maine at Orono. Ronald and Mary Jane were married in Fort Huachuca, Arizona on April 12, 1958.

Mary made a life career in teaching. She taught one year at Fort Huachuca Elementary School. She taught seven years in the Plymouth School System where she coached field hockey, softball, basketball and cheerleading. She then taught 28 years in the Watertown School System where she coached softball for 18 years and field hockey for 31 years. Mary was inducted into the Water-Oak Gold Circle of Sports, the Northeast Agenda for Girls and Women’s Sports and the Connecticut Field Hockey Hall of Fame. She also received the first CHSCA Meritorious Service Award in 2010. Mary was involved in the organization and direction of the first softball league for girls in Plymouth, CT in the 1960s.

Mary was a member of the Plymouth Republican Town Committee and the Republican Women’s Club. She served ten years on the Terryville Library Board of Directors and four years on the Plymouth Town Council.

A very active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, she served as a Sunday School Teacher, Assistant Organist, Financial Secretary and Co-Chair of the Scholarship Committee, as well as many other activities.

Besides her husband, Mary leaves her son Daniel and spouse Elizabeth of Terryville and granddaughters, Elise and Victoria Wollenberg, a son Robert of North Carolina, daughter-in-law, Joyce Wollenberg of Plainville, and grandsons Todd, Glenn, and Sean Wollenberg, great grandson, Ryder, a niece, Joanna Charlton of Fairfax, VA, and several other nieces and nephews. Beside her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Willna Uebrick-Pachili.

Funeral services will be held 11a.m. Saturday March 30, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Terryville. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may visit at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville Friday, from 5 until 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Scholarship Fund, 8 Maple Street Terryville, CT, the Phyllis Corsetti Endowment Fund, 238 Main St, Terryville, CT, or a charity of your choice.