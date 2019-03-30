Museum’s Wellness Studio opens

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center located at One Pleasant Street in Bristol has invited families to explore its re-imagined Wellness Studio.

The 288-square-foot studio is designed to inspire healthy behaviors and an understanding of the medical profession for preschool and elementary school children through hands-on learning. By providing a newly enhanced, realistic setting, the studio also will help young children overcome their fears about doctor’s office visits or emergency care.

The Wellness Studio has been transformed from a small dental office and exercise area into a simulated office that provides children the opportunity to see, touch, learn about, and experiment with realistic medical equipment. Modeled after a pediatrician’s office, the new Wellness Studio includes an exam table, scale, stethoscopes, blood pressure cuffs, scrubs, and more.

On the other side of a realistic medical curtain will be a giant life-sized “Surgery Sam” based on a classic board game. In place of the former dental chair, an interactive touch screen will teach children about the human skeleton, and models of body systems will be used to teach health, wellness, and biology. The newly redesigned studio will be a centerpiece for wellness-centered programs throughout the year.

“What better way to learn about health and wellness than through dramatic play with authentic materials? The newly renovated Wellness Studio is an exciting complement to our mission and contributes to the health and safety curriculum in our museum studios and early learning school,” said Coral Richardson, director of the Imagine Nation in a press release.

Admission is $10 per person. Imagine Nation members and children under 1 are admitted free.

For further information, call (860) 314-1400 or visit www.imaginenation.org.