Lake Compounce Family Theme and Water Park is looking to add over 1,200 individuals to their team for the 2019 summer season.

Positions available include food and beverage, rides, games, retail, admissions, security, maintenance, grounds, housekeeping, and campground. Applicants must be 16 years of age and be available to work a variety of shifts including weekends, May through August.

Visit the Lake Compounce employment page to apply at lakecompounce.com/employment .