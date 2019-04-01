Brownfield work on Middle Street has begun

Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu announced in a press release remediation work on the PCB-contaminated brownfield property at 894 Middle St. has commenced.

With a $1.3 million grant from the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development and over $300,000 contributed by the City of Bristol, this project will enable the city to clean up the parcel located just opposite ESPN’s campus, said the press release.

“After 40-plus years, this funding allows us to put this property back on the tax rolls,” Zoppo-Sassu said in the press release. “We’re grateful to DECD and the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments (NVCOG) for their support in the past and going forward with this important project.”

The project includes the restoration of a swath of wetlands along the Southington border, which posed a challenge for engineers that caused significant delays. “We’ve addressed the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s concerns about hibernating Eastern Box Turtles that may be on site,” said Dawn Leger, grants administrator for the city, in the city’s news release. “All staff have been educated about turtle habitats, and a wildlife biologist will be onsite during the excavations to ensure proper precautions are taken. That being said, we’re thrilled to finally have shovels in the ground!”

Bristol Development Authority Executive Director Justin Malley noted in the press release the NVCOG as well as DECD supported the work to clean up the former Laviero metal reclamation operation from its inception. “We had a great plan and a dedicated team, and we’ve worked tirelessly to get this project done,” he said in a written statement. “This is a very important property for Bristol’s economic development, with its great location, size, and accessibility.”