Emergency management offers program to students

The City of Bristol Emergency Management Department has begun the fourth year of the Student Tools for Emergency Planning program throughout city schools.

“The intent of the program,” according to a press release from the city, “is to present the information to students in a fun, interactive environment with the opportunity to ask questions and discuss how to be prepared for emergencies including a house fire, natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods or blizzards, and teaching them the differences between disasters and emergencies.”

Presented to all Bristol fifth graders, the program is led by EMD director Harland “Harley” Graime, in conjunction with volunteers from the Bristol Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), the Bristol Police Department, and the Bristol Fire Department.

“Our visits to the fifth grade classes in each of the eight schools in Bristol reaches almost 600 students and gives us the opportunity to provide this valuable life-saving information to all Bristol families,” said Graime in a release. “It takes everyone – youth, family members, and the community – to help all of us be prepared in the event of a disaster or emergency.”

The materials utilized are provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“The Bristol Public Schools are pleased to work with Bristol’s CERT and our Bristol, state, and federal first responders to teach our students personal, home and school safety,” said Bristol Superintendent of Schools Sue Moreau. “Thanks to the STEP program curriculum, our students learn important elements of youth disaster preparedness and they are empowered to become positive influencers when they share their learning and help their families be better prepared.”

This program is available for anyone who lives or owns a business in Bristol.

To schedule this program, contact Graime by phone at (860) 866-7262. Additional information can be found online at www.ready.gov, or, www.getreadycapitolregion.org.