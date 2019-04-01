Free environmental workshops offered by city

The City of Bristol has scheduled workshops to engage adults and younger citizens in environmental issues.

The Rain Garden Workshop will explore ways to utilize storm water. A rain garden collects storm water runoff from a roof, driveway or yard and allows it to infiltrate into the ground thereby capturing the pollutants. Rain gardens are typically planted with shrubs and perennials and can be colorful, landscaped areas.

A free downspout disconnect kit will be provided to participants as well a chance to win a City of Bristol rain barrel. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 18 at the Bristol Public Library.

On Saturday, May 11 at 2 p.m., the Bristol Parks and Recreation and Public Works Departments are teaming up for a workshop at Rockwell Park –building, painting and staining birdhouses using designs created by The Studio, a local arts organization based in the West End. The completed birdhouses will be hung in the trees throughout the city parks. The workshop is free and requires pre-registration as there are only 100 spaces available for the event.

On Monday, April 22, when Earth Day is celebrated, the Public Works Department Streets division will create a vegetable garden that at South Side School and will be cultivated and cared for by the students.

“The city receives an annual grant from Covanta that is being used for all these public outreach activities to increase awareness and interest people in the environmental aspects of how the city handles some of these issues,” stated Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu in a press release. “With the opportunity to reduce, re-use and repurpose, citizens and kids are helping us save money on our trash and recycling disposal fees.”