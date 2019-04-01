NAACP offering bus trip to D.C.

The Bristol NAACP has organized a trip to Washington D.C., to visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Lexie Mangum, president of the Bristol chapter, said information collected on the trip will be shared with all Connecticut-based NAACP chapters, as well as chapters in other states.

Attendees will depart from the commuter lot on Lake Ave., Bristol, at 3 p.m., on Friday, July 12, and will return on Saturday, July 13.

Prices are $215 for an individual, $160 for two people, $135 for three people, and $125 per person for a group of four. Included in the price is transportation to and from Washington D.C., one night’s stay in a hotel, breakfast, and entrance into the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Payments can be made in installments, the first of which is due on Monday, April 15. Second payment is due Wednesday, May 15, and the final payment is due Saturday, June 15. All payments are non-refundable.

For more information, call Mangum at (860) 202-9965, Deborah Dorsey at (860) 834-4194, or the Bristol NAACP office at (860) 973-4921.