Pequabuck River cleanup in Bristol, Plainville, Terryville April 27

The Pequabuck River Watershed Association seeks volunteers to help clean the river Saturday, April 27 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This year’s river cleanup will cover areas in Terryville, Bristol, and Plainville.

“The Pequabuck River Watershed Association is dedicated to protecting the Pequabuck River because a healthy community depends upon a healthy river. Our volunteers are excited to pitch in. They know a clean river is necessary for a healthy community,” said Mary Rydingsward, president of PRWA in a press release.

Volunteers should arrive between 8 to 8:15 a.m. Those wishing to volunteer in Terryville should contact Jolene Dutkiewicz at jdutk@yahoo.com or (860)204-2518 and volunteers for Bristol and Plainville locations can simply show up in Nuchie’s Parking lot, 164 Central Street, Bristol. PRWA signs will indicate the meeting location.

“This cleanup will help showcase the river when people assemble in Forestville for the Annual Duck Race Sunday, May 6. The Pequabuck River is so important to our community; we’ve got to take every opportunity we can to protect it; for us and for future generations,” said Rydingsward in the press release.

The Pequabuck River Watershed Association’s cleanup is co-sponsored by Moran Environmental Recovery and Nuchie’s Restaurant. To learn more about the Terryville cleanup, contact Jolene Dutkiewicz at jdutk@yahoo.com or (860)204-2518.

For more information about the Bristol and Plainville cleanup, contact Mary Rydingsward at pequabuckriverct@gmail.com or (860)670-4761 or www.fb.me/pequabuckriver.