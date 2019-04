“Tales of a Milkman,” a program recently offered at the Bristol Historical Society will be aired on Nutmeg TV for those who missed the original presentation.

Airing dates are Thursday, April 11 at 7 p.m., Friday, April 12 at noon, Saturday, April 13 at 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 17 at 10 p.m., and Thursday, April 18 at 7 p.m.