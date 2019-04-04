Obituary: Marcia B. (Bekstrom) Theer, 83

Marcia B. (Bekstrom) Theer, 83, of Bristol, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Marcia was born on March 26, 1936 in Bristol to the late Einar and Olga (Westfall) Bekstrom.

Marcia was a parishioner at St. Andrew Church, Bristol and worked as a nurse at Bristol Hospital in the maternity department. Marcia enjoyed crossword puzzles, theatre, reading, baking and shopping.

Marcia is survived by her daughter: Melissa Shackford and her husband Scott of Bristol; her two grandchildren: Eirianna and Nya Shackford; her great grandchild: Leon Reyes; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her son: Robert Theer; her brother: Ernest Bekstrom; and her two sisters: Astrid Bekstrom and Karen Kisser.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Andrew Church, 1125 Stafford Ave, Bristol at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Peacedale Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol from 5 PM and 7 PM.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew Church, 1125 Stafford Ave, Bristol, CT 06010.

