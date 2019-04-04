Obituary: Michael P. Ouellette, 73

Michael P. Ouellette, 73, of Bristol, beloved husband of Velma (Green) Ouellette, died on Thursday (March 28, 2019) at home. Mike was born in Drummond, New Brunswick, Canada on June 13, 1945 and was a son of the late Prime and Geneva (Hathaway) Ouellette. He was raised and lived in New Brunswick before moving to Bristol in 1992. He was a carpenter and framed many new homes in the area. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors gardening and tending to his yard. In addition to his wife, Mike is survived by four children: Tiane MacKenzie and husband, Eddie, Tracie Ouellette, Michael Ouellette, and Tina Stiles, all of Canada; a step-son: Shawn Rackliff and wife, Marie, of Bristol; a brother: Prime Ouellette and wife, Lese of Southbury; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Maynard and a sister: Margaret. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (April 6, 2019) at 11:30 AM at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family. Please visit Mike’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

