Obituary: Susan (Desmarais) York, 72

Susan (Desmarais) York, 72, of Wolcott, wife of Ronald D. York, Sr., passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital. Susan was born on June 29, 1946 in Bristol to the late Richard Sr and Kathleen (O’Keefe) Desmarais.

Susan spent her life caring for her family and loved ones. She was happiest when telling stories of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an artist that enjoyed gardening in hopes of seeing her hummingbirds. She loved the beach and anything to do with the ocean.

In addition to her husband of 51 years, Ronald, she is survived by her son: Ronald D. Jr. and his wife Jodi of Bristol; her two daughters: Melissa Averso of Wolcott, Charlene Mullaney of Bristol; nine grandchildren: Jordyn Averso, Alisha Woodend, Kyle, Sean and Alec Mullaney, Zach Watkins, Joseph, Brianna and Clint York; three great grandchildren: Evelyn and Charlotte Woodend, Abigail Mullaney; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Susan is predeceased by her two sons-in-law: Timothy Mullaney, Steve Averso; and her three brothers: David, Richard Jr. and Ronald Sr. Desmarais.

A prayer service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Funk Funeral Home.

