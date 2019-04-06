HIV Education Forum scheduled for April 17

On Wednesday, April 17, the Bristol Mayor’s Task Force on HIV/AIDS will be sponsoring the annual HIV Education Forum

“This event will feature speakers on multiple topics related to HIV/AIDS including Hepatitis C, Opioid Use and Treatment, the Evolution of HIV/AIDS and U=U (Undetectable = Untransmittable),” according to city officials.

“I think the commitment by this volunteer group to continue to address this public health issue is fantastic,” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu in press release. “This is a premier continuing education event that they sponsor, as well as other AIDS awareness events. It’s important for those who are living with HIV/AIDS to know that it is still an issue that we are addressing. I am also very happy to see our new Health Director, Marco Palmeri, take an active interest as well.”

According to the release, 21,784 people have been diagnosed with HIV/AIDS in Connecticut since 1981. There are 10,560 people currenting living in this state with HIV‑ 3,208 of these people live in the Hartford area with 71 new cases reported in 2016. Six new cases were reported in Bristol in 2017, and 99 people are living with HIV/AIDS in Bristol.

The forum will be held at the Bristol Public Library, 5 High St. in the conference rooms at the Public Library.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the day will end at 3 p.m. A light breakfast and catered lunch will be provided.

Tickets cost $25 per person and includes a light breakfast and a catered lunch.

For more information regarding the conference or how to register, please contact Valerie Ingram (860) 826-4741 or vingram@hranbct.org.