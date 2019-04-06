Leadership training for teens offered April 23-25

The B.E.S.T. (Bristol Eliminating Substance Use Together)-4-Bristol is hosting a leadership training for teens aged 13 to 17, from Tuesday, April 23, through Thursday, April 25, at the Pine Lake Challenge Course, 130 Birch St., Bristol.

The training program is open to all teens who “want to make a difference in preventing substance abuse,” said a press release from the coalition.

Through the program, the release said, participants will become B.E.S.T. Youth Leaders, and will learn to develop leadership skills, create change in peer perceptions, prevention initiatives to stop youth drug use and underage drinking, bring your ideas to local and state government, be a part of team-building activities with a diverse group of peers, create new policies, ordinances, and laws, and gain access to future opportunities to travel.

To register for Youth Leadership Training, contact Christina Sanchez by email, christinasanchez@bristolct.gov, or by phone, (860) 378-9968 ext. 5121.

To Learn more about B.E.S.T.-4-Bristol, visit www.best4bristol.com, or visit their social media pages @best4brsitol. The coalition meets on the third Thursday of each month, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Bridge Community Church, 43 School St.