Letter: Library Week begins April 7

To the editor:

“Libraries = Strong Communities” is the theme of this year’s National Library Week (April 7 to 13). This year marks the 61st observation of National Library Week.

National Library Week is an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening our communities.

This year’s theme, Libraries = Strong Communities, illustrates how today’s libraries are at the heart of our cities, towns, schools and campuses, providing critical resources, programs and expertise. They also provide a public space where all community members, regardless of age, culture or income level, can come together to connect and learn. No where is this more evident than at our Bristol Public Library. The meeting rooms at the library are in constant use by many different groups.

Library staff also partner with other civic and service organizations to actively engage the people they serve, always striving to make sure their community’s needs are being met. The F.N. Manross Library and the Bristol Public Library reach out to other organizations and co-sponsor many informative and interesting programs through out the year. Young, old and in between benefit from the diverse offerings at both libraries.

Join the celebration. National Library Week is an exciting opportunity for library supporters and libraries of all types to raise awareness of their value and impact in their communities. Tuesday, April 9 is National Library Worker’s Day.

Help keep our community strong – support our amazing libraries and library staff.

Julie Metzroth and Rose Ann Chatfield

Bristol