Picture this: Historical society celebrates Preservation Week

The Bristol Historical Society will celebrate Preservation Week.

The event is sponsored by the American Library Association, which encourages libraries and other institutions to connect with their communities through events and other resources to highlight things citizens can do, both individually and together, to preserve personal and shared collections.

On Saturday, April 27, the Historical Society will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme is “Picturing Bristol,” and visitors are encouraged to bring photos, documents and other memorabilia to be scanned or photographed by BHS volunteers so that those items will be preserved and become part of the BHS collection. The Historical Society will have some photographic displays of Bristol’s past businesses and various items from the collection.

“Memories and treasures should last a lifetime and be passed on to future generations,” stated Ellie Wilson, chair of the Program Committee in a press release from the society. “We want to raise awareness of the role libraries and other cultural institutions can play in providing ongoing preservation information. We also want to use this opportunity to have a social event where people can gather, reminisce and share their personal collections.”

“We are partnering with the very popular ‘Picturing Bristol’ Facebook group to encourage people to bring their online comments to in-person conversations with others who enjoy sharing nostalgia,” stated Tom LaPorte, a member of the BHS Board of Directors, according to the press release. “That group has shared so many wonderful photos and memories of Bristol in previous decades that we wanted to capitalize on and use it to gather some of these wonderful images so future generations can also benefit from these images.”

The Bristol Historical Society is located at 98 Summer St. It is also home to the Memorial Military Museum and Bristol Sports Hall of Fame galleries.

The “Picturing Bristol” Preservation Week event is free and open to the public. All items scanned and/or photographed will be immediately returned to the owner.