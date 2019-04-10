Police respond to motor vehicle accident

The Bristol Police Department reported that a single motor vehicle crash occurred on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was entrapped when the vehicle rolled over on Mountain Rd., west of Middle St.

The Police Department, the Fire Department, Bristol EMS, and the BPD Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene, where they found the male operator unresponsive.

“The operator was extradited from the vehicle and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation,” according to officials. “At the scene, emergency personnel determined that the operator may have sustained serious, possibly life threatening injuries.”

The accident remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed.

BPD asks that anyone who may have witnessed the crash contact Officer O’Conner by calling, (860) 584-3031.