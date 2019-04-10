Baseball: Huge opening victory for Central, 22-3

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

MERIDEN – The Bristol Central baseball squad belted Maloney 22-3 on Monday, April 1 as the Rams opened the 2019 campaign with a huge victory.

Central had a double-figure hit total and took advantage of several Maloney errors as the Spartans had more miscues than hits.

Sean Wininger earned the win for the Rams on the mound while Evan Bouchard, Austin Brown, and newcomer Gavin Greger combined for nine hits.

A 12-run second inning turned a 4-0 contest into a 16-0 blowout Maloney would never recover from.

Owen Pasciak drew the loss for the Spartans.

It was the debut game for Maloney coach Ricky Marrero, taking over for long-time mentor Howie Hewitt.

In boys lacrosse, Bristol Central earned its first win over the last two seasons with a 9-6 triumph over non-conference foe Wilbur Cross.

On Tuesday, April 2, All-State pitcher Abby Poirot from St. Paul Catholic High School threw a quick five inning, perfect game as the Falcons dropped Ansonia 28-0 in a Naugatuck Valley League tilt from Bristol.

Poirot zipped up 10 strikeouts over her complete game effort as St. Paul Catholic started off the year with a win.

Jess Persechio nabbed four hits while McKenzie Gauthier and Poirot each tallied three for the victors.

On Wednesday, April 3, the St. Paul Catholic girls lacrosse team fell to Lewis Mills in overtime 10-9 over a nip-and-tuck battle.

Then on Thursday, April 4, the Bristol Central baseball squad made it 2-0 this season with a resounding 11-1 victory over the Blue Devils from Plainville High School.

Also on Thursday, Central’s softball squad defeated Plainville 16-7 from Bristol as the outfit moved to 1-1 on the season.

Central’s Gwen Torreso slammed out two, three-run home runs to pace the day for the winners.

The Bristol Eastern girls tennis team fell at Farmington 6-1 while the boys were defeated at Hall by the same 6-1 score.

Val Blanchard and Leah Mastroianni won in “a thriller” for the girls, according to the Bristol Eastern athletics Twitter feed.

Jessica Persechino dropped in her 100th career hit on Thursday as St. Paul Catholic softball defeated Waterbury Career Academy 18-2 in five innings.

Persechino tallied three hits, including a triple, for the Falcons.

Janessa Gonzalez added a triple and a homer to pace the attack.

On the baseball front, St. Paul Catholic easily defeated Waterbury Career by a 14-4 score in six innings.

Walker Sharp earned the win behind a six-strikeout effort on the pitching front.

Ryan Daniels went a slick 3-for-3 with two homers and five RBI while Chris Mills added a home run to the winning effort.

