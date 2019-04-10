Girls Tennis: Falcons launch season with 7-0 sweep

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

WATERBURY – The St. Paul Catholic tennis team started the 2019 campaign with a 7-0 sweep of Crosby from Waterbury on Monday, April 1.

The Naugatuck Valley League tilt proved to be a bit one-sided as the Bulldogs were only able to tally one point overall at the event.

It was the debut match for both squads as the No. 1 singles player for the Falcons, Ximena Varela-Marin, easily defeated Crosby’s Defne Onur by an 8-0 final.

Also on the singles’ front, No. 2 Carina Fiscella turned away Dina Maghfour 8-1, No. 3 Violet Rodriguez was an 8-0 shutout victor over Ismerai Pena while No. 4 singles standout Alexis Piechowski defeated Asdra Criolla by an 8-0 tally.

It didn’t go any better for the Bulldogs in doubles play, starting with the Falcons’ No. 1 team of Grace Carabetta and Lydia Feng.

The St. Paul Catholic duo shut out Nicole Deiteko and Chloe Balikan 8-0 while the No. 2 team of Tessa Rogers and Alexis Carabetta were also winners over Alex Ortiz and Selen Onur by a similar 8-0 tally.

Keeping pace, the Falcons’ Alexis Wozdusiewicz and Priscilla Godlewski were 8-0 winners over Nelia Toussaint and Camila Mejias.

And then on Wednesday, April 3, the Falcons traveled to Ansonia and once again, the locals came away with a clean sweep.

The 7-0 victory saw Ximena Varela-Marin win an 8-0 bout against Kena Dudac while Fiscella came away with a 6-2 triumph over Idalisse Martinez.

The No. 3 singles competitor for the Falcons, Nicole Kempes defeated Kaitlyn Caple 8-3 and Adriana Varela-Marin, at No. 4 singles, won against Busra Koc by an 8-6 final.

In doubles play, Grace Carabetta and Feng took the No. 1 slot over Jeniel Xarayath and Ashmal Baig, 8-2, while Rogers and Alexa Carabetta defeated Victoria Koenig and Madison Jankasuas, 8-0.

And in No. 3 doubles play, Wozdusiewicz and Violet Rodriguez ended up defeating Tamia Esson and Nikota Jaworska by an 8-2 final.

And then to wrap up the week on Thursday, April 4, St. Paul Catholic went on to defeat Seymour 5-2 from Dewitt Page Park in Bristol.

Ximena Varela-Marin, Fiscella and Kempes were all winners in singles action while the double combinations of Grace Carabetta and Feng and Rogers and Alexis Carabetta saw the Falcons take two of three double events.

Page Park is once again the home base for St. Paul Catholic tennis this year under the guidance of head coach Beth Hines.

