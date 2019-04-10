Golf: New management at BE for 1st win

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – The Bristol Eastern golf team is under “new management” this year.

That’s just a fancy term to say that Lancers’ football coach Anthony Julius is in his first year as the program’s golf mentor.

And to open up the spring campaign, the Eastern golf team picked up its first win, defeating Bloomfield 208-259 on Thursday, April 4.

The Lancers’ Molly Lewis led the field with a 49 while Drew Fries chipped in a 50 to lead the charge for the locals.

Lewis, earning medalist honors in the end, led her squad to victory from the Wintonbury Hills Golf Course in Bloomfield – par 35.

The Lancers are looking for a big season in 2019 and will get a chance to shoot at its own course from Chippanee Golf Club in Bristol in the coming week.

The win against Bloomfield was the only match scheduled for the first week of the scholastic season as a showdown against Platt was postponed and rescheduled.

This week, the Lancers will take on New Britain (Tuesday, April 16) and Maloney (Thursday, April 18) from Chippanee.

And later in the year, Eastern will battle Bristol Central – and Rams’ coach Tim Barrette, one of Julius’s football assistants – twice this season with the first match-up taking place on Tuesday, April 30 at Chippanee.

The rematch occurs on May 28 in a special 11 a.m. challenge from the Pequabuck Golf Course in Bristol.

