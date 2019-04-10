Track: Several 1st place BC finishes at invite

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

BLOOMFIELD – When the boys and girls track and field scholastic season begins, there are plenty of weekend meets to compete in.

This past weekend, the Bristol Central programs took part of the annual Bloomfield Invitational and several athletes made first place finishes on Saturday.

In girls action, Alexandra Sirko took first place in the 3,200 meters with a time of 13:23.03 while the 4×800 relay team of Natalia Popielarz, Salvatrice Bosco, Marisa Heller, and Alexa Furniss crossed the finish line first in 10:54.31.

In boys action, the 4×400 and 4×800 relay squads both earned top billing.

The 4×800 meter relay team of Mark Petrosky, Devin Flores, Austin Freve, and Jose Ramirez finished in 8:26.16 and the 4×400 outfit of Ramirez, Ramon Ambert, Galen Hickey and David Bowes won with a time of 3:33.66.

Also for the Rams, Ramirez took first in the 800 meters with a time of 2:00.99 and Mark Petrosky won the 1,600 meters in 4:40.18.

Jakob Salinas earned first place in the javelin with a chuck of 151 feet and Nate DeAngelo took the 3,200 meters in 10:26.08.

The Rams also nabbed several second place finishes at the event.

Popielarz took second in the 800 meters in 2:42.18 while Natalie Dube was the runner-up in the 1,600 meters in just over six minutes (6:00.28). And Central’s 4×400 relay team of Mia Hinton, Emma Stone, Sofia Veronesi and Gabriella Calfe earned second place in 4:25.45.

Central’s 4×800 meter relay of Adam Jones, DeAngelo, Ben Stafford, Ray Peters took second place for the boys in 8:56.77.

