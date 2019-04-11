Imagine Nation offers vacation programs

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center, One Pleasant Street, Bristol will be open with an extended Tuesday through Saturday schedule for April vacation the week of April 23.

This year, Imagine Nation will partner with the National Informal STEM Education Network and PBS Kids to present new workshops to celebrate the planet. Vacation workshops and events are free with museum studio admission.

Workshops from April 23 to 27 include:

10:30 a.m.: Nature’s Art: Create a collage using object found in nature.

11:30 a.m.: Static Electricity: Create a static electricity detector. This workshop is presented in partnership with the National Informal STEM Education Network, in collaboration with NASA.

1:30 p.m.: Evaporation Station: Children will experiment in the sun and shade to find out if their drawings will disappear! This workshop is presented in partnership with PBS Kids PLUM LANDING. Each family participating will receive one PLUM LANDING take home bag (while supplies last), which includes an explorer’s notebook, pencil, instructions for this activity, and instructions for another activity to try at home.

On Tuesday, April 23 at 11 a.m., special guest Dennis Waring will present a music workshop, Trash to Tunes, a performance using handmade and homemade musical instruments inspired by instruments around the world. Interesting sights, sounds, and stories about the instruments give children new insight into folklore, music, craft, science and world view.

Admission is $10 per person, Imagine Nation members and children under one are free. Museum studio hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For further information, call the museum at (860) 314-1400, or visit www.imaginenation.org.