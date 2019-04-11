Obituary: Allen P. ‘Red’ Hamilton, 83

Allen P. “Red” Hamilton, 83, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019.

He was born on July 26, 1935, to Ada Allen Hamilton and Edward Hamilton. He grew up in Laconia and graduated from Laconia High School, Class of 1953. He then joined the U.S. Army, serving in the 187th Airborne, 11th Division, and served for three years.

Red then moved to Connecticut where he lived until retiring from the U.S. Postal Service in June 2000. In that same year, he and his wife, Rose, returned to live out their retirement years in New Hampshire.

In his younger years, he enjoyed bowling, golf, horse races and going to casinos locally and in Las Vegas. Red loved good-time gatherings, telling jokes and emceeing happy occasions, and dancing to the ’50s music. He also loved spending summer vacations in Wildwood on the New Jersey shores.

He was a life member of BPOE-Laconia, the American Legion and DAV.

Red was predeceased by a son, Gregory Scott Hamilton, and two sisters, Ella Pomerleau and Mary Jacob.

He leaves his wife of 35 years, Rose Hamilton; his son, Anthony James Hamilton of Connecticut; a granddaughter, Kassandra Hamilton of Connecticut; a grandson, Connor Hamilton of North Carolina; three great-grandchildren, also of North Carolina; and a daughter-in-law, Virginia Dittus of South Carolina. He also leaves his “favorite” sister-in-law, Pauline Blaschke of Connecticut, her children and grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a “best buddy” and lifelong friend since grammar school, Donald Doherty of Laconia. He will be greatly missed.

As per Red’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. Burial will be private at a later date. For those who wish, donations may be made to the organization of one’s choice.

