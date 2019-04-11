Obituary: Eric C. Jenkins, 37

Eric C. Jenkins, 37, of Bristol, passed away Monday April 8, 2019 at home.

Eric was born November 13, 1981 in Hartford, CT, son of Wayne and Andrea (Hawksley) Jenkins of Bristol. He was employed by Soldiers Solutions of Wallingford. Eric played basketball for Suffolk University while in school and was a soapbox derby winner in Akron, OH.

Besides his parents he is survived by his son, Jack Jenkins of Bristol, his maternal grandmother Joyce Hawksley of Plymouth; his sister, Leah Jenkins of Bristol; his former wife, Katie Jenkins of Bristol; his niece, Alyson, his nephew, Troy and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held 12PM on Monday April 15th at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Monday morning from 9AM to 12PM.

Memorial donations may be made to the Jack Jenkins Education Fund, c/o Webster Bank, 150 Main St., Bristol, CT www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com