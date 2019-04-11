Obituary: Jennifer Ann (King) Sefedini, 50

Jennifer Ann (King) Sefedini, 50, of Terryville, wife of Tashgun Sefedini passed away Sunday April 7, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford.

Jennifer was born November 25, 1968 in Bristol, CT. She was a loving mother and grandmother and her life was her children and grandchildren

Besides her husband she is survived by her mother, Gail Forrest of Terryville; her father, Ronald J. King Jr. and his wife Susan of Terryville, her daughters, Jordyn Sefedini of Plymouth and Lindsey King of Terryville; her brother, Matthew King of Germany; her sisters, Sara Davis and her husband Rodney of Waterbury and Krista King of Terryville; her grandsons, Logan and Ralph Jr., nieces, Indiya, Nicole and Isabella, nephew, Tyler, grand nephew Kai, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held 11AM on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Tuesday one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com