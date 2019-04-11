Obituary: Joseph J. Mafale

Joseph J. Mafale, of Bristol and Sun City Center, Fla., died on March 29 in Sun City.

Born in Sicily on Sept. 12, 1920, he came to America when he was 10. Prior to retirement, he was the owner of Nesci Travel Agency.

He is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Holbrook and Frances Sirko and husband Joe; also a partner, Lezlie Pitzer; four grandchildren, Jason and Joey Sirko, Sherri Holbrook, and Kim Wisniewski; 10 great grandchildren; one great great grandson; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother, Nathan, Charlie and Arthur.

There are no calling hours and burial will be at the convenience of the family.